Blood donation clinics in County Tipperary this week
Irish Blood Transfusion Service clinics are being held in the following County Tipperary locations this week:
- Wednesday (June 26) from from 3-5pm and 7-9pm in The Carraig Hotel, Carrick-on-Suir.
- Wednesday and Thursday (June 26 and 27) from 5.30-8.30pm in The Dome, Semple Stadium, Thurles.
- Thursday (June 27) from 3-5pm and 7-9pm in Halla na Feile, Cashel.
Visit www.giveblood.ie for more information.
