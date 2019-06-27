Progress made on amalgamation of Cahir primary schools

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has welcomed confirmation that the amalgamation of Our Lady of Mercy Girls Primary School in Cahir with Cahir Boys National School has advanced to Stage 3 of the process. Deputy McGrath was speaking after the Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh, confirmed to him in a Parliamentary Question that the major building project is currently at stage 3 of the architectural planning process and is also currently undergoing a live tender process:

“I am delighted for the schools and for all the staff and pupils that we are continuing to see forward momentum on this long over-due project.

The Minister has now confirmed to me that the tenders are been assessed and a contractor will be appointed after that is process is complete.

This moves us on from where we were in January when we were at Stage 2.

The current Stage 3 is that of Developed Design where the architect will finalise the layout of spaces and incorporate the work of any specialist consultants, such as the structural engineers who are advising the project.

I want to assure all those who are waiting on this project that I will continue to maintain the pressure on the Minister in order to ensure that we can finally bring this project to completion,” concluded Deputy McGrath.