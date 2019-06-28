Tipperary's ICMSA president is adamant €100m beef fund is for ‘all farmers’

ICMSA has repeated its contention that the €100m Beef Brexit Fund must be distributed to all farmers who incurred losses in beef production, and that included dairy farmers.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack has rejected “absolutely” the idea that anybody was entitled to “pick and choose” who they wanted to receive compensation and exclude others who had suffered losses no less serious and who could prove that their losses were due to Brexit-related factors.

His comments come after the deal was signed off on last week, with IFA president Joe Healy saying that funding must go to farmers who sold prime finished cattle since last autumn, and to suckler farmers. Prime cattle are steers, heifers and young bulls.

Mr McCormack, a Tipperary dairy farmer, was adamant that ICMSA would never accept a distribution of the compensation that discriminated against dairy farmers who had suffered losses on beef that were demonstrably Brexit-related.

“A very significant number of dairy farmers also have a beef enterprise”, he stated.

Mr McCormack said it was time for people to spell out what they really meant, and he noted that ICMSA had been categorical from the outset.

“Any farmer who suffered a Brexit-related loss on beef production is entitled to compensation from this fund.

“That was the intention of the fund and that, in a sense, is ‘what it says on the tin’,” said Mr McCormack.

He said that ICMSA will not accept a situation where an unverified and unverifiable hierarchy was put forward that says Group A suffered more than Group B and was, therefore, more deserving of all the compensation.

“It creates a very dangerous precedent as well as dividing farmers and it’s not the basis on which it should be distributed,” said Mr McCormack.

The ICMSA president said that the fund was not anyone’s property and it was crucial that, at this stage when the losses from Brexit uncertainty were still ongoing and increasing, that the Department was both fair and seen to be fair about compensation.

“ICMSA will demand that the only fair and just basis for the distribution of the compensation is that it goes to any farmer who can show a beef loss that is Brexit-related regardless of whether they are dairy, suckler or finisher,” said Mr McCormack.

The IFA last week wrote to the Minister for Agriculture Michael, Creed, stating that it had six principles on how the the fund should be spent.

Among the principles was that the fund was for beef farmers and must be paid to beef farmers.

Meanwhile, ICSA suckler chairman John Halley has said that the €100 million Brexit package must be delivered as soon as possible and with no conditionality. “Farmers in the cattle sector have endured a really difficult period and it is urgent that the money is paid as quickly as possible.”

He said that ICSA was opposed to any conditionality, such as compulsory stock reductions being linked to the package.

“We want to see the money delivered as quickly as possible to the farmers hit hardest by Brexit,” he said.