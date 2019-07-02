Clean bill of health for Bailey House Nursing Home in Killenaule - Hiqa

Bailey House Nursing Home in Killenaule has received the thumbs up from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) in a new report.

Hiqa is tasked with inspecting all nursing homes in the state. On April 11 this year, an inspector made an unannounced one-day inspection of Bailey House Nursing Home, which provides care to 15 residents.

The registered provider is Elizabeth Lawlor. The report was published on July 1.

The report found Bailey House was compliant in 17 out of 18 areas surveyed.

The report states: “All residents and relatives that spoke with the inspector were complimentary about the service provided. Residents were satisfied with the food that was served each day and described how the registered provider always prepares meals to suit their personal tastes. There was a good rapport between staff and residents, which created a friendly atmosphere within the centre. Residents praised the staff's efforts to meet their needs, with one resident stating: ‘I don't know what I would do without them’.

“Overall, residents felt that their personal routines were respected by staff."

