Gardai investigate break-in at Clonmel waste management firm

Burglars broke into a waste management site near Clonmel last Saturday night/ Sunday morning.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said the break-in to the facility located at Giants Grave, Clonmel occurred between 9.10pm on Saturday and 6am on Sunday.

No property was reported stolen from the site, he said.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the vicinity of the waste disposal site on Saturday night/Sunday morning or has information that may assist the garda investigation should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.