Roscrea's Nicola Drought to speak at Swim Ireland's Inspiring Girls in Sport Conference

Ireland's top female racing driver and Roscrea native Nicole Drought has been selected to speak at Swim Ireland's #WePlay Inspiring Girls in Sport Conference, which returns on July 3 to the Sport Ireland Campus.

This one-day conference runs from 10am to 4pmand is open to females of all ages from any sport.

The day will explore mental resilience, body image and health and well-being as an athlete.

The conference, hosted by Swim Ireland, is funded through Sport Ireland's women in sport programme.

Supporters from all sports and will see some of Ireland's top female athletes and experts come together on what promises to be an inspiring and educational day.

Nicole Drought said: “I am both delighted and honoured to be asked to participate in this fantastic event. It is great to see motorsport included in a national sports conference and shows what a good job Motorsport Ireland and Formula Female have been doing recently."

Nicole, 25, is Ireland's top female racing driver. Nicole is a Nissan Generation Next Ambassador, and also represents the International Sean Edwards Foundation, with whom she tested a Porsche GT3 Supercup in Le Castellet in 2016.