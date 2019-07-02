€25,000 raised at Clonmel Darkness into Light walk

The estimated 2,000 people who took part in the Darkness Into Light walk in Clonmel in May raised more than €25,500 for Pieta House.

The local committee sincerely thanks all those who participated.

"We never expected the huge attendance, and so to all of you who got out of your beds at such an early hour we say a massive thank you".

The committee is also grateful to all the volunteers and stewards who gave up their time and made the event such a success - "we couldn’t have done it without you, we are truly grateful and hope we can rely on your support next year".

The committee also extends its thanks to the members of Clonmel Order of Malta and the Gardaí for their support; James Ryan and Shauna Kelly for videoing the walk; Clonmel Camera Club for taking some fantastic photos; and Uproar Rock Chorus, for keeping such a large number of people entertained before the event.

The committee is very grateful to the local businesses for their generous donations - The Apple Farm, Bob Fitzgerald’s, Bulmers, Clonmel Garden Centre, Chadwick’s, The Crescent, Dunnes Stores Oakville and Davis Road, Dowling’s, Eric Martins fruit and veg, Hickeys Bakery, Maher Plant and Tool Hire, O'Gorman’s Bakery, SuperValu, Sureprint, Tesco, Value Centre, Woodies and Clonmel Waste, who collected all the rubbish after the event.

Thanks are also extended to Clonmel Town FC for allowing the committee the use of the premises - "what a great venue it was and hopefully we will be able to use it again next year"; The Bridge Centre for the use of the car park and Hearns Hotel for the use of a room for meetings.

"Hopefully next year will be as successful", the statement from the committee added.

