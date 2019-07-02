Tipperary people for their support of two-day blood donations clinic
The Irish Blood Transfusion Service thanks the 245 people who donated blood at its two-day clinic in the Carraig Hotel in Carrick-on-Suir on June 25 and 26.
"This generosity and commitment to helping others is very much appreciated and the precious gift of blood brings life and hope to our hospital patients and their communities” said Monica Bell on behalf of the Irish Blood Transfusion Service.
