Gardai have thanked the public for their assistance in helping to locate a Tipperary teenager last seen getting a bus to Waterford on July 1.

Nineteen year old Deva Hodkinson was last seen in Carrick-on-Suir on Monday morning. She was located safe and well on July 2.

A garda spokesperson said: "We would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter."