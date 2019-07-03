Appeal for information after pharmacy burgled in Tipperary

Gardaí in Cahir have appealed for the public's assistance following a theft from a pharmacy overnight.

In the early hours of Wednesday, July 3, a burglary occurred at a pharmacy in Cahir and a quantity of goods were taken.

A black Volvo S40 was spotted at the scene and the rear left red light was not working.

Anyone with any information are asked to contact gardaí at Cahir Garda Station on 052 7445630.