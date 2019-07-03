Sadness in Cashel at the death of The Very Reverend Dean Philip Knowles

Tributes have been paid to the former Dean of Cashel, the Rev Philip John Knowles, who died on Tuesday this week, July 2.

Rev Knowles, who was 61, was educated at Trinity College, Dublin and the Church of Ireland Theological College. He was ordained in 1977. He served in Lisburn, Dromahair, and Gorey before becoming Dean of Cashel from 1995 until 2013. He was honoured by the then Cashel Town Council on his retirement in 2013.

Former Mayor of Cashel Tom Wood paid glowing tributes to a man who he said will live long in the hearts of Cashel people.

“He went to everything that was on in Cashel over the years, and he was always heading to some event. He was a great man to visit the schools, and especially the special schools here in Cashel, constantly up to St Patrick’s hospital. He treated everyone equally. The people really loved him.” The fact that the late Dean even invested some of his money in keeping the Church of Ireland GPA Bolton Library dry and warm during the winter months, is a testimony to his dedication and selflessness, said Mr Wood.

Dean Philip Knowles, priest-in-charge of Narraghmore, Timolin, Castledermot and Kinneagh parishes, was a retired Dean of the Cathedral Church of St. John the Baptist and St. Patrick’s Rock, Cashel, and late of Kingsgrove, Athy, Co. Kildare.

He passed away peacefully in the care of St. Bridget’s Hospice, The Curragh, and is sadly missed by his sister Heather, brothers Herbert and David, sisters-in-law Anne and Jenny, nieces, nephews, good friends Con and Eileen Doyle, his fellow clergy, choir “In Cantorum”, extended family, neighbours and friends.

His funeral service will take place this Thursday July 4 at 11am in St James’ Church in Castledermot. Clergy and lay readers are invited to robe (white stole). Arriving at St. Mullin's Church, Timolin for 8pm Service of Reception on Wednesday, July 3. Funeral Service at 11 am in St James' Church, Castledermot, on Thursday, July 4.

Departing Castledermot on Thursday, July 4, to arrive at the Cathedral Church of St John the Baptist and St. Patrick's Rock, Cashel arriving at 3.30pm for the Eucharist in Thanksgiving and Remembrance. Burial afterwards in adjoining Churchyard.

Full story in this week's Tipperary Star and Nationalist.