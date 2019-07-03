Great sadness in mid Tipperary as Suir Haven driving force Maria McGrath passes away

There is great sadness in mid Tipperary today following the sad news of the passing away of Maria McGrath, one of the driving forces behind the Suir Haven cancer support facility in Thurles.

A retired primary school principal who had worked in Killenaule for many years, Maria was one of the heartbeats of Suir Haven - a facility which has provided so much solace, comfort and consolation to those suffering from cancer, and their family and friends. The facility, at Clongour, Thurles has become a real haven close to the banks of the River Suir. And, the tireless work of Maria amongst many others, ensured that the facilities continued to be updated, bettered and make a difference to the lives of many.

Maria is survived by her husband Matt, family and many friends, especially those associated with Suir Haven.

No funeral arrangements are available at this time.

May she rest in peace.