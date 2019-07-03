'Spirit of the clown': Fred Cooke set for date with Clonmel

Fred Cooke is leaving his twinkle toes behind him from Dancing with the Stars and is en route to Clonmel, County Tipperary, with his new comical tour Fred Space.

Cooke’s guitar plucking panache enables him to paint comical situations before delivering unexpected killer-punch lines that leave his audience elevated to hilarity.

Cooke has toured with Tommy Tiernan, with the latter praising: “I love Fred. He has the spirit of the clown in him.”

Cooke performs at Bakers Comedy Club on Thursday (July 4) at 8.30pm. Tickets are €15 including booking fee from tickets.ie and Hearns Hotel on 052-6121611.