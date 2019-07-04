Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, July 4, 2019

The late John O'Mahoney

The death has occurred of John O'Mahoney, Pearse Park, Clonmel. Peacefully in the tender loving care of the Staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home, John, husband of the late Peggy. Sadly missed by his loving sons, Denis and John, sisters Helen, Alice, Tina and Theresa, daughters-in-law, brothers- in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends. Reposing at Fennessys Funeral Home this Thursday evening from 5 o'clock with removal at 7 o'clock to SS Peter & Paul's Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Cormac's Cemetery, Cashel.

The late Ann O'Reilly

The death has occurred of Ann O’Reilly, (nee McCarthy), Graigue, Ballypatrick, Clonmel and formerly Clonburrin, Fenagh, Co. Carlow. Ann passed away peacefully on Wednesday at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Edmond and loving mother of Padraic, Peadar, Conor, Edmond (Jnr) and Ciaran, she will be sadly missed by her husband and sons, daughters-in-law Fionnuala, Olive, Teresa, Jean and Siobhan, grandchildren Róise, Hazel, Isabelle, Senan, Donnacha, Ailbhe, Aoife, Edmond, Tadhg, Eimear, Ríona, Páidí and Áine, sisters Mary (Lavin), Carmel and Claire (Brennan), brother Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. John the Baptist Church, Kilcash. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Edmund (Ned) Hall

The death has occurred of Edmund (Ned) Hall, Rockside and formerly of Friar Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, July 3rd 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and Staff at St. Patrick’s Hospital. Edmund (Ned), beloved husband of the late Sheila. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Geraldine, sons Michael, Eamonn, Noel, Kevin and Paul, son-in-law Ken, daughters-in-law Margurite, Majella, Geraldine, Mags and Marie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Friday evening from 6pm with Removal at 8pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late Mary (Maura) Walsh (Mullins)

The death has occurred of Mary (Maura) Walsh (Mullins), 11 Markievicz Terrace, Milstreet, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday from 5.00pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Nicholas' Church. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10.30am with burial immediately afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery. Famiuly flowers only. Donations to Carrick-on-Suir Daycare Centre.

The late Eileen (Nell) Keating

The death has occurred of Eileen (Nell) Keating (née Cleary), Barna Road, Galway City. (Formerly The Pike, Ballingarry N.R.), (peacefully), beloved wife of Seamus and much loved mother of Brendan, Phil, Anne, Frank, Kevin, Adrian, David, Helen and the late John. Sadly missed by her husband and children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Anthony's Room within the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra, Galway on Friday 5th July from 4.30 p.m. with Removal to the Church at 6.30 p.m. Requiem Mass on Saturday 6th July at 11.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. House Private.

The late Maria McGrath

The death has occurred of Maria McGrath (née Wallace), Bouladuff, The Ragg, Thurles. Secretary of North Tipp Hospice and founding member of "Suir Haven", Thurles. Predeceased by her sister Bridget. Sadly missed by her loving husband Matt, sons Daniel and Matthew, daughter Breda, grandchildren Finn, Emily, Seán and Norah, sister Sheila, brother Donal, son-in-law Micky, daughter-in-law Briege, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.Reposing at her home in Bouladuff, The Ragg (E41 NH00) this Friday evening from 4 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Munroe, to arrive at 11 o'clock for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o'clock, followed by interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Bouladuff. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Suir Haven. House Private on Saturday morning please.

The late Anne Murphy

The death has occurred of Anne Murphy (née Maher), (Killdonogue, Ardfinnan, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary), peacefully at Brambley Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir. Anne wife of the late Michael and mother of the late Aileen. Deeply regreted by her loving daughters Anne, Tina amd Maudie, sister Eileen, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends.Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen, on Thursday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to the Church Of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Finnan's Cemetery.