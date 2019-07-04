Joy for Tipperary family after gardai trace stolen therapy pony to Cork

A young wheelchair user whose eight year old pony was stolen in Tipperary last Saturday is set for a joyous reunion later today after gardai tracked down the missing family pet in Cork earlier this morning.

The pony, who is microchipped, was located by gardai in Cork on Thursday, five days after the animal was taken from Knocklofty, Clonmel.

The "prized family pet" is used as a therapy pony for a young wheelchair user with cerebral palsy. Her owners made an impassioned plea on social media for Cream's safe return which was widely shared on social networking sites.

Update - Good news in the search for this missing pony. Recovered safely by neighbouring Gardaí in Cork today. The owners are currently on route to collect their pony from Mayfield Garda Station.



July 4, 2019

Following an investigation by gardai, the pony was recovered in Cork and is currently being held in Mayfield Garda Station until arrangements are made for Cream's safe return journey to her home in Tipperary.

"Cream was found during the night. A small trip ahead of us to collect her. She's safe and well and should be back home by lunch time. We can't thank you all enough. Special thanks to An Garda Siochana, a well known photographer, local and national TV and radio, friends, family and strangers. You guys got her back," said her owners on social media.