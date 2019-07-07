Is Irish masculinity in trouble?

Can men really be an endangered species? Men or mice is masculinity in crisis ?

We do not admire the man of timid peace. We admire the man who embodies victorious effort, the man who never wrongs his neighbour, who is prompt to help a friend, but who has those virile qualities necessary to win in the stern strife of life.

Masculinity is the natural male drive that pushes men to master their environment. It is the drive that naturally pushes men to fight off anything that represents a threat to their basic interests whether it’s the elements, the wild or especially other men.

In its purest form masculinity is basically human survival software predominantly encoded in male DNA and best severed by male physical attributes (Strength, aggression, endurance) and mental attributes.

Columnist June Molony

Masculinity’s very core function is to deal with confrontation. The Roman Empire and the wealth of Western Europe itself was created on harvesting the masculine drive of western men for working, for building, for providing, and of course for fighting, conquer and subdue other human groups. However, it seems the same type of men who built the Roman Empire, who crewed Hernan Cortes, conquistador boats to Central America, the type of men who built Europe in the first place, we seem to think they are no longer needed. European societies they inhabit in which defending a home, conquering territory, fighting endless wars and settle new lands is no longer needed.

“As mentioned earlier the core of masculinity has always been to deal with confrontation. If the confrontational nature of masculinity is disabled, there’s is not much of its basic function left to work with.”

Where are all the men gone?

Modern feminism has attacked the very concept of feminity and masculinity insisting that boys and girls be reared in exactly the same way. Ireland has gone from a responsibility-centred culture to a rights-centred one, The result? Fewer men willing to take on the life-long job of caring for a wife and children, why should they? If life is all about them?

On TV there seems to be a push on demasculinizing men today. Why are men portrayed as idiots on TV? Homer Simpson is portrayed as a fool, and Peppa Pig teaches children how to make fun of their father and disrespects Daddy Pig so much its ridiculous. What message is being taught to our children today?

Manhood is in decline from underperforming students, to effeminate behaviour, traditional manhood is slowly vanishing.

What is happening to men today? If boys don’t learn... men won’t know

This should be a wake-up call for every level of society!