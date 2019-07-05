Tipperary visit by new Chinese ambassador and business delegation

A high-powered Chinese delegation will visit Nenagh this morning at the invitation of local TD Alan Kelly.

Among the visitors will be the new Chinese ambassador to Ireland, He Xiangdong and Chinese business people who have invested in Tipperary, including Xiaoyuan Ma whose company, Sabrina Manufacturing Ltd, is investing in a plastics recycling facility on the old Bord na Mona site in Littleton.

The delegation will meet members of Tipperary County Council, including county CEO Joe MacGrath, and council cathaoirleach Cllr Michael Murphy.

The meeting will discuss the potential twinning of County Tipperary with a Chinese province, as well as the multiple business opportunities that are developing across multiple sites in Tipperary for Chinese investment.

Among the Chinese interests already being built upon in Tipperary is the planned hydro-electric storage plant in Silvermines, and the hospitality industry, including hotel ownership.