Council responds to #March4Tipp on the N24 Tipperary inner relief road and air monitoring

Tipperary County Council recently confirmed that funding was approved for the procurement of technical advisers for phases 1-4 for the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction road scheme.

The multi-million euro project will involve preliminary design, route options, and planning stages.

"The council recognises the ongoing traffic congestion in the town, and a project brief will be prepared to appoint consultants to examine route options for a new inner relief road," said a spokesperson. "In planning an inner relief road for the town, the council stressed that the new route must not undermine the economic case for the new N24 motorway, that is, ‘funding of two by-passes is not an option’".

In response to suggestions for air monitoring, the council pointed out that the design work on the inner relief road will involve working with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the council’s environment and climate change team in respect of air quality monitoring.

Public consultation will be a critical part of the process for both schemes and will provide an opportunity for the public to highlight aspects of concern or special interest before a route is finalised.

In advance of that work, Tipperary County Council and the EPA have jointly completed a project to install an ambient air quality monitoring station in Tipperary Town. The air monitoring unit was installed at a pilot site at the end of May and is equipped with a FIDAS air monitoring system which monitors and records particulate matter (PM).

The unit measures air quality and transmits the data in real-time, which members of the public can access on the EPA website. It is intended to relocate the unit to a new location in the town centre area where there are high volumes of traffic throughput.