Garda suspect detained in Tipperary is released without charge

A man was arrested on Thursday, July 4, 2019 for suspected conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and detained at a Garda Station in Co. Tipperary under section 4 Criminal Justice act 1984.

The male, aged in his early 50's, was subsequently released without charge.

Investigations are ongoing.

This arrest was in relation to investigations by personnel attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) into alleged wrong-doing or corruption involving Garda personnel in the Southern Region.