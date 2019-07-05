Dublin woman visits her birth mother’s grave in Co. Tipperary on 65th anniversary of her adoption

Dublin woman Theresa Hiney Tinggal made a poignant trip to County Tipperary a few weeks ago to lay flowers at the grave of her biological mother, whose identity she only discovered two years ago after a 15 year search.

The adoption rights campaigner's visit to the resting place of her mother in a South Tipperary cemetery on June 11 took place two days after she turned 65 years-old.

Theresa, who lives in the English city of Bournemouth, chose June 11 as the day to make this personal pilgrimage as it marked the 65th anniversary of the day her mother gave her up for adoption.

This was Theresa's second visit to the grave of her mother, who died in 2009 sadly without ever getting to meet her long-lost daughter.

Her first visit was in 2017 shortly after she found out her mother's identity through the wonders of DNA testing.

Theresa's long search for her biological family was featured in the RTE documentary series Adoption Stories broadcast last year.

The mother of two grown up children, who has two grandchildren, only discovered at the age of 48 that she was illegally adopted in 1954 when she was two days old. Her adoptive parents were Kathleen and James Hiney and she grew up in Rathfarnham in Dublin.

Theresa, who emigrated to England in 1973 at the age of 19, said she had no idea she was adopted growing up. While she enjoyed a close relationship with her adopted dad, she hadn't a close bond with her mother and this always worried her.

When she was 48 years- old she asked her uncle, her adopted mother's brother, why he thought she and her mother hadn't been close. She was planning to travel over to Ireland to ask her mother the same question.

He told her she wasn't going to like what her mother was going to tell her. Her parents were not her real mother and father. She had been illegally adopted when she was a baby.

"I couldn't get over it. I kind of didn't believe him. I phoned my sister Margaret and said somebody just told me I am adopted. She said: 'Oh my God who told you'. The whole family knew except me. Because I was away for so many years, it was kind of easy to live the lie."

Her sister explained she wasn't told she was adopted because the family felt she would have been "like a dog with a bone" trying to get answers and trace her biological family.

And that is exactly what Theresa did but it turned out to be a long journey. She spent years campaigning to get access to records.

She found out through her adoptive mother that a social worker's mother came to their home in Cabra at the time and said she had heard the family were interested in taking a child.

There was a young girl pregnant and due to give birth in June and she asked if she would be interested. The Hineys were paid £45 for the adoption.

Her adoptive mother and father were put down as her birth parents on her birth certificate and she was registered as their legal child.

As her adoption was illegal, it was hard to find any documentation about her case.

She found some Health Board records about her as a social worker visited her family every month to check on her up to the age of 15.

She had always thought the social worker's visits related to one of her sisters, who was fostered, but it turned out they were also for her.

Theresa got a lead from the grandson of the midwife who ran St Jude's Mother and Baby Home on the Howth Road in Dublin. He was clearing out an attic and found a register of 1000 names of people who were adopted on it and her name was among them. But the entry in the register also failed to shed any more light on her birth mother's identity as her adoptive mother was listed as her birth mother.

In 2015, she decided to try DNA testing through Ancestry.com as a last ditch attempt to trace her birth parents. Through it she found a cousin in the US and a cousin in New Zealand, who put her in contact with another cousin who lives in the Cahir area.

Through the Cahir based cousin she was able to trace the identity of her birth mother, who was originally from the Ardfinnan area. She has also been able to trace the family of her biological father.

Theresa met up with cousins from her mother's side of her family during her recent trip to Co. Tipperary. She pays tribute to them for the welcome they gave her when she first contacted them in 2017.

"They were absolutely amazing. They knew nothing about me and then read about my story on the Internet. They were welcoming and kind. They said 'whatever it takes, we will help you'. Then they had a big get together for me so I could meet the rest of my family. I didn't expect it, I really didn't."

She said relatives on her biological father's side of the family have also been very welcoming to her.

Theresa was very saddened that her natural mother died before she got to meet her. She found out that she got married and raised two children. She has photos of her mother and also family photos of her biological father's family.

"It was lovely to see someone that kind of looks like you," said Theresa of seeing her mother's picture.

"Apparently she was a lovely person; a great character who made everyone welcome. She had a happy life in the end and I am delighted about that."

Theresa says it must have been horrendous for her mother to give up her daughter two days after she gave birth and to go on living like nothing had happened.

She has great sympathy for the women of that time who found themselves in the same situation and didn't have a choice to keep their babies.

Theresa's adoptive mother Kathleen passed away at the age of 94 in July 2017 just a few months after Theresa found out her birth mother's identity.

"She was delighted I found my (birth) family. She said to me: 'If I had known the grief you would have gone through, I would have told you years ago'."

Theresa is writing a book "Against All Odds" about her search for her birth families and also the difficulties adopted people face in trying to access information about their origins.

"It was against all the odds that I found my family. Little did my mother know that we would ever in any way be reunited even if it was by her grave."

Theresa calls for investigation of all illegal and forced adoptions

Theresa Tinggal is looking into whether she can take a civil action against the HSE over her illegal adoption.

She is currently seeking legal advice on the matter. A big stumbling block is that because the adoption took place 65 years ago she is currently precluded from taking legal action because of the Statute of Limitations.

Theresa says the Statute of Limitations is self serving for the Irish State and points out that in Australia it has been lifted for adoption cases like hers.

Last year Minister for Children Katherine Zappone announced a "scoping exercise" investigation following the discovery by Tusla of 126 cases where births were illegally registered in the records of the former St Patrick’s Guild adoption agency.

Theresa doesn't believe this investigation goes far enough and the State should also probe illegal and forced adoptions at other adoption agencies and mothers and baby homes in the State.

She has been a passionate campaigner on behalf of adopted people seeking to obtain information about their birth parents and has worked with Independent TDs Clare Daly and Catherine Connolly in lobbying for reforms.

She says adoptees should have access to all their adoption files at the age of 18 but that is currently not the case.

She also believes the HSE should set up support groups and counselling for people who have been illegally adopted.

She obtained counselling in England where she lives and found it helped her greatly.

"It saved me at the time," she recalled.