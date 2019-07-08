Glowing tributes paid to retiring council official Matt Shortt

Glowing tributes have been paid to retiring Tipperary County Council official Matt Shortt who attended his last meeting of the local authority this morning.



A native of the Upperchurch Drombane parish, Matt Shortt has served in many portfolios within the local authority sector including as Town Engineer in Thurles and Templemore, Town Manager with Thurles and Templemore Town Councils, Director of Services with Tipperary County Council, and Deputy CEO of the local authority also. He had moved to Tipperary from Laois County Council and is regarded as a very efficient and experienced official who was always fair minded and had the best interests of the local authority and the general public to the forefront of his thinking.

He is also Manager of the Templemore, Thurles Municipal District Council and one of his biggest projects in this regard is the planning and getting underway the massive refurbishment project for Liberty Square in Thurles which is set to commence very soon.

Cathaoirleach Michael Murphy joined with Chief Executive Officer Mr Joe MacGrath in leading the tributes to Mr Shortt.