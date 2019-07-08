Youth suffers leg injury in Tipperary town hit-and-run incident 

A youth suffered a leg injury in a hit-and-run incident on the outskirts of Tipperary town this morning (Monday, July 8)

Tipperary Town Gardai are investigating the incident, which happened at Longford Bridge around 8.30am.

The injured youth, estimated to be around 18 years-old, reported the incident to Tipperary Garda Station and has sought medical treatment for his leg injury.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who saw a distinctive white Toyota Corolla with jet black alloy wheels in the Longford Bridge area around the time of the incident to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.