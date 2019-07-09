‘Very good’ teaching of science at Roscrea’s Cistercian College

One of Tipperary’s leading boarding schools has received the thumbs up in a new school report focusing on science and agricultural science.

A department of education inspector carried out a one-day subject inspection of science at the Cistercian College, Roscrea, on May 7 this year. The report was published on June 16.

All schools are subject to such regular inspections to ensure compliance with guidelines.

Cistercian College, Roscrea, is a fee-charging boys’ post-primary school under the trusteeship of the Cistercian order. There are currently 193 boys enrolled. Curriculum provision includes the Junior Cycle, an optional Transition Year (TY) programme, and the Leaving Certificate.

The following recommendations were made: “The quality of teaching and learning was good, or very good, in the lessons observed; occasionally elements of satisfactory teaching were evident. Differentiation practices largely focused on individual help, provided while teachers moved around the classroom and, on a few occasions, through the use of differentiated questioning."

