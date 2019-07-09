Tipperary farmer launches appeal for €1,400 missing Charolais bullock

A Tipperary farmer has launched an appeal for a two-year-old Charolais bullock that has gone missing.

The farmer, from the Lorrha area, says the beast went missing a while back and he is now asking landowners within a five to eight-mile radius of Lorrha to check their fields.

The animal is an orange / brown Charolais and has two ear tags. It has an estimated value of €1,400.

The owner fears that the bullock may have got out of the field and been driven along the road as animals would normally return to a herd. There were 20 other cattle in the same field it went missing from.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 087-9393871.