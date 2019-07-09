Tipperary man who appeared in Crocodile Dundee passes away

A Tipperary publican who had a walk on part in the hit movie Crocodile Dundee has passed away.

James Ryan, who ran the Hill Bar in Summerhill, was caught on camera emerging from a New York subway in the iconic movie starring Paul Hogan as Mick "Crocodile" Dundee.

At the time of its release, the movie drew hundreds to see the scene, with cries of: "There he is" echoing around the Ormond Cinema. His brief movie stardom created great excitement in Nenagh at the time.

Paul Hogan in Crocodile Dundee in which James Ryan appeared in a subway scene in New York

Mr Ryan, Knight's Crescent, Nenagh, and Ballinahinch, ran and The Hill Bar, now Figgertys, with his late wife, Philomena.

James passed away in Nenagh hospital on July 7 and is sadly missed by his loving sons Martin, Michael, Seamus and John Pio; daughter Siobhan; daughters-in-law Carol, Lisa and Nancy; grandchildren Michael, Clodagh, David, Chelsea, Caroline and Emmet; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday, July 10, from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Thursday, July 11, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Tyone Cemetery.