Gardai search for car occupants who fled Co. Tipperary checkpoint 

Gardai are trying to trace the occupants of a silver Audi estate car that sped off from a Garda checkpoint in Cahir last Thursday night.

The 03 C registration car reversed and raced away from the checkpoint at Church Street between 11.30 and 11.45pm on July 4.

The car was abandoned at Cahir Train Station and a number of youths fled on foot along the rail line.

When gardai searched the car, they found implements used to break into properties.

Sgt. Brendan Franklin of Cahir Garda Station said the car was brought to Cahir Garda Station for technical examination.

He appealed to members of the public who saw the youths fleeing or saw a silver Audi estate car acting suspicious in the Cahir and Cashel areas that night to contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7441222.