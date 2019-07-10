Tipperary people urged to consider not going to UHL

UL Hospitals Group is appealing to members of the public to consider all their care options before presenting to the Emergency Department at UHL today, Wednesday, July 10.

The hospital is currently managing high volumes of patients that have arisen due to a busy weekend in the ED, and an increased number of delayed discharges across the group, said a hospital spokesperson.

A total of 232 patients attended the ED from 8am on Tuesday to 8am this Wednesday.

According to Trolley Watch, there are 78 people waiting on trolleys in Limerick this Wednesday, with 28 waiting for a bed in South Tipperary General Hospital.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to patients or their loved ones who have experienced long wait times in the ED at UHL. We would like to reassure patients and their families that we are working to alleviate the situation. We also acknowledge the work of our staff and thank them for their continued dedication and commitment to patient care," said the spokesperson.

The group is urging people to consider all their care options and not to attend the Emergency Department unless absolutely necessary as it was important that the ED was kept for emergencies only.

The injury units in Nenagh hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.

Those with a less serious illness can be treated by their GP or out of hours GP service where their GP can refer them to an Assessment Unit the following day if required.

"However, if you are seriously injured or ill or are worried your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority," the spokesperson said.