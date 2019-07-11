Woman arrested in Tipperary town after gardai seize €3000 worth of suspected cocaine during street search

Gardai who conducted a street search of a woman aged in her early 20s in Tipperary Town found an estimated €3,000 worth of illegal drugs on her.

The woman was arrested following the discovery of cannabis herb, tablets and a white powder suspected to be cocaine.

She was searched by gardai who saw her acting suspiciously after leaving her apartment in the Churchwell area of Tipperary.

The woman was questioned by gardai following her arrest but has since been released and a file is being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions. The drugs seized have been sent to the Garda Forensic Bureau to be analysed.

Meanwhile a man in his 20s has been arrested and charged in connection with possessing close to €1000 worth of suspected cocaine in Clonmel last Friday. The man has been charged with possessing illegal drugs for the purpose of selling or supplying drugs to others.