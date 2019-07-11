Redundancies at Tipperary company 'regrettable' and decision reached 'reluctantly'

The “regrettable" decision to lay-off staff at Amneal Ireland Limited in Cashel, County Tipperary, was reached "reluctantly" after exploring all alternative options, according to the company’s management.

On Wednesday, Amneal advised employees that it intends to implement a significant reduction in the site’s workforce, from 91 to approximately 30.

A 30-day consultation with employee representatives will commence shortly to determine the roles involved in the reduction, which is due to take effect from September.

“The reduction is necessary as a result of revised projections for activity at the Cashel site arising from a strategic decision by the company globally in respect of the site’s primary products,” an Amneal spokesperson tells TipperaryLive.ie.

The spokesperson underlines that the redundancies in no way reflects the “excellent work” done by the Cashel team over the last four years. “We will put in place all relevant outplacement and training support to help those individuals involved to secure alternative employment,” the spokesperson adds.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath says the decision is a “huge blow” to the town of Cashel and for all those concerned. “It is important that we now do all that we can to provide a comprehensive system of support for those affected and to seek immediate intervention in order to analyse if a more productive way forward can be brought about,” Deputy McGrath says.