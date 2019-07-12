Former Tipperary hotelier Denis Gilmartin passes away

The death has taken place of former Nenagh hotelier Denis Gilmartin.

The popular hotel owner ran the Nenagh Motor Inn (now the Abbey Court Hotel) and the Ormond Hotel with his late brother, auctioneer Michael.

Mr Gilmartin died peacefully in Milford Hospice this Wednesday surrounded by his family.

He was predeceased by his baby son Thomas; brother Michael; sisters Waudy, Joan and Tess.

Denis was the beloved husband of Agatha and cherished father to Brendan, Derval, Derek and John Paul; grandchildren Conor, Jenny, John D, Luke, Jack, Alicia, Amy and Tom; son-in-law Richie; daughters-in-law Sandra, Orla and Sandra; sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

The late Mr Gilmartin is reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Friday, July 12, from 5pm, with removal at 7pm, arriving at St Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am, followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.