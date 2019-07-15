Tipperary village cements ties with Kingdom of Jordan with a civic reception for envoy

The village of Cloughjordan will cement its ties further with the Kingdom of Jordan this Monday, July 15, when the country's ambassador receives a civic reception from Tipperary County Council.

Council cathaoirleach Cllr Michael Murphy, and the cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, Cllr Joe Hannigan, are due to host a civic reception in the Civic Offices, Nenagh, at 11am to honour His Excellency Omar Nahar, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Jordan to the UK and Ireland.

The ambassador is visiting Cloughjordan and Tipperary because of the links between Jordan and the town of Cloughjordan.

Last October the Stone of Jordan was presented to the Cloughjordan community on behalf of the Kingdom of Jordan, by the honorary consul of Ireland in Jordan, Ramsey Khoury, at a public function in Cloughjordan.

In the 13th century a stone castle was built in the locality by De Marisco who returned from the Crusades in the Holy Land and brought with him a stone from the River Jordan.

This stone was the cornerstone of his new castle, and it was from this stone that the village got its name - the Stone of Jordan - Cloch Shiúrdáin - Cloughjordan.