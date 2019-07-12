Rural community near Carrick-on-Suir raises funds for mental health awareness
Rathgormack community's annual sponsored walk and run raised €2400 for mental health awareness programmes.
There was a large turnout of participants young and old for the recent evening event that started and finished at Rathgormack Community & Hiking Centre.
All the money collected will go towards promoting mental health awareness programmes and workshops in Co. Waterford.
The organisers thank all the participants, sponsors and everyone who helped make it happen.
