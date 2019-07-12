Fabulous Tipperary bungalow on large site on the market

An excellent three-bed bungalow on a large site tucked has gone o the market in County Tipperary.

The property - located at Ballybeg, Clerihan (E91W978) - is in off the main road and is only a short drive from Clonmel town.

The garden/site extends a distance back from the house, which offers its new owners numerous options for expanding or indulging their passion for gardening.

Approx 100 sq mtrs/1076 sq ft. Guide price €250,000.