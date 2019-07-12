Free entry to Coppers for Tipperary fans on Sunday night

TipperaryLive.ie is delighted to team up with Ireland's most famous nightclub Copper Face Jacks to bring you coverage of the Tipperary v Laois All-Ireland hurling quarter final in Croke Park.

We'll be carrying pre-game coverage on our website and social media channels as well as up to the minute scores from the game on our Twitter feed.

TipperaryLive.ie will carry the final whistle match report as well as photos from GAA HQ.

Alongside all this, we'll have comprehensive coverage of the game and the Tipperary season to date in next week's The Nationalist and Tipperary Star.

As part of supporting our coverage, Cathal Jackson and the team at Copper Face Jacks have offered anybody with a match ticket to the hurling double bill free entry to the nightclub on Harcourt Street on Sunday night. The offer is open to fans from Tipperary, Cork, Kilkenny and Laois.

The only condition is that you must be there before midnight to get in.