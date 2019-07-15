12 people have died on farms so far this year

Twelve people have died on Irish farms so far in 2019, according to figures released at the start of Farm Safety Week.

The week, which is run in Ireland and the UK, is led by the IFA.

A total of 15 people died in farm-related accidents in 2018. Farming has one of the poorest safety records in any sector in Ireland.

““The statistics are stark, but statistics don’t tell the whole story – they don’t tell you about the devastating impact a farm fatality has on families and communities; they don’t tell you the impact a farm accident can have on the rest of your life, on your ability to run the farm,” said IFA president Joe Healy.

He said that understanding the risks on and around a farm operation made it easier to avoid dangers, and made accidents less likely.

However, all too often farmers did not recognise the risks on their farms, which made it difficult to manage the problem, said Mr Healy.

Farm Safety Week is supported by a number of agencies, including the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and members of the Farm Safety Partnership Advisory Committee.

“The statistics show that farming is still the most dangerous sector, but this doesn’t have to be the case if appropriate tractor and machinery maintenance is carried out along with the operators receiving the necessary training,” said Sharon McGuinness, chief executive of the Health and Safety Authority.

She said that farmers had to take responsibility to prioritise safety, especially when working with tractors and machinery which were the biggest cause of fatal accidents.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said that farming didn’t have to be a dangerous occupation if you are aware of the risks.

“It’s important to take some time to think about what could improve safety on your farm and in your work practices and then to follow through and make those changes,” he said.

Teagasc director Gerry Boyle said that many farmers thought “farm safety last” rather than “farm safety first”, but most accidents were avoidable.

“Simple factors such as habit, haste, fatigue, and improperly maintained machinery contribute to this perfect storm,” he said

The message for this year’s campaign is: Save Lives. Think Safety – Farm Safely..