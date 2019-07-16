HSE to apply for planning for new Tipperary nursing home

The HSE is to apply for planning permission next week to build the new 50-bed St Conlon's nursing home in Nenagh.

The news has been welcomed by local Labour TD Deputy Alan Kelly.

"I’m delighted that the HSE are going for planning for the new €15m St Conlon’s nursing home. A planning application will be submitted next week," he said.

The 50-bed state-of-the-art facility will double the bed capacity of St Conlon’s while also providing a range of other services including badly needed respite and rehabilitation beds and facilities.

"This is a home that I ensured was progressed when I was Minister. I also had to intervene and help with the purchase of 3.5 acre site near Nenagh Hospital to locate the home," said the TD.

Deputy Kelly said that following on from a number of parliamentary questions and raising the issue in the Public Accounts Committee, he could now confirm that the home was going forward to planning. It will then go out to tender by the end of the year, with construction commencing in mid-2020 and construction being completed by the end of 2021.

"I want to thank the HSE for working with me on this. St Conlon’s is something that’s personally very important to me as so many relatives and friends of mine spent their final days in the fantastic care of the home. That’s why I’m thrilled it’s going to be completely rebuilt to provide services to so many families in Nenagh and surrounds for generations to come," he said.