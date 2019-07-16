‘Go fund me’ online fundraising drive for the family of the late Michael Barry of Cappawhite

A fundraising campaign has been launched online to help the widow and children of a Cappawhite man who died tragically earlier this year.

The gofundme.com page was set up for the family of the late Michael Barry, the father and husband who was just 34 years old when his life ended in March.

Independent TD Michael Lowry knows the family and is asking for donations to help them through this tough time. “Michael Barry was diagnosed with cancer in January 2019 and unfortunately his journey with cancer was short and he only lived two months after he received his diagnosis.”

Michael left behind his beautiful wife Sinéad and their three children Nicole (13), Rowan (6) and baby Keeva . This fundraising page has been set up by Sinéad and Michael’s local community to provide financial support to Michael’s family.

Michael was also survived by his mother Kathleen, brothers Martin, Paul, David, Liam and Shane, sisters Mary and Cathriona, father-in-law Terence, mother-in-law Joan, and many relatives, neighbours and friends.

“Michael’s family also hope that in sharing Michael’s story this will raise awareness of the dangers of melanoma,” added Deputy Lowry.

“Any and all funds raised on this page will go directly to Michael’s wife, Sinéad Barry for the care of their three children. The family greatly appreciate any donation, no matter how big or small.”

So far, the fundraising page has raised €14,910 of a €50,000 target.

