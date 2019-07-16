Tipperary property - lovingly restored Fethard cottage is a gem

Krellik Edge Cottage, Killerk North, Fethard is a two bedroom cottage on circa 0.4 acres in most scenic and sought after of locations.

This lovingly restored and maintained cottage is in excellent decorative order throughout and has the benefit of a dual heating system, modern septic tank and large paddock to rear with separate entrance.

Ideally located circa 5km from Fethard and circa 11km from Clonmel.

AMV €85,000 contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788