Tipperary man said he did ‘something stupid’ by taking television

A man who stole a television set from an apartment next to his, told his solicitor that he had done “something stupid”

Dylan Cleary of 115D Carrig Rua, pleaded at Nenagh Court to theft at 115B Carrig Rua, between July 13 and July 16, 2018.

The court heard that the injured party had been away and returned to find the apartment broken into and the television missing.

Mr Cleary’s accomplice brought the gardaí to the apartment where the TV was found, he said. That defendant received a 12-month probation bond for his part in the offence.

Mr Cleary’s solicitor, David Peters, said his client was 19 years old and in part time employment.

“He and his accomplice were at a party and drinking quite heavily when they hatched the idea to take the television,” he said. Mr Peters said that while Mr Cleary was there, he did not take the TV.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said that if Mr Cleary paid €500 to the court poor box before October 18, 2019, she would strike the matter out.