Tipperary forestry owners are urged to enter for RDS awards

Tipperary, landowners, farmers and communities are being encouraged to enter this year’s RDS-Forest Service Irish Forestry Awards.

Now in their 32nd year, the awards have a total prize fund of €9,000.

Prizes span the full range of possible forestry use, from small public amenities to large commercial operations, anyone with woodland is eligible to enter.

“From the highly productive and well managed commercial plantation of Patrick Murphy, Lisronagh, that was only established in 2006 to the magnificent Knockanacree Woodlands, Cloughjordan, which date back to the 1800s, the awards reveal inspiring examples of the benefits and diversity of forestry in Ireland.

“The woodlands and forestry of County Tipperary are some of the most productive and picturesque in the country, and we know that there are many great people in the area that we have yet to recognise but they need to apply first to have a chance to win,” said Dr Michael Carey of the RDS Committee of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Award winners of each category: Production Forestry, Teagasc Farm Forestry and Community Woodlands, will be announced at the 220 RDS Spring Awards which will take place in the RDS Concert Hall in April next year.

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 26.

Application forms are available at www.rds.ie/forestry or via forestry@rds.ie or on 01-240 7215.