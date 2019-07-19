McGrath seeks clarification on South Tipperary services under new HSE structure

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has called on HSE Chief Executive, Paul Reid, to provide greater clarification on the proposal to group South Tipperary with parts of South Dublin under the new HSE restructuring plan. Deputy McGrath was speaking after it emerged that under the new model, South Tipperary will be grouped with Waterford, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wexford, Wicklow and part of South Dublin, under what will be called Area C:

“I have been calling for the dismantling of the HSE for several years now. It was always an unwieldy and overly bureaucratic model of care that simply did not work.

So, to that extent I welcome the plans to reorganise along a more local and regional model.

However, the plans to group South Tipperary with parts of Wicklow and South Dublin would seem to work against making that a reality.

The Minister and the HSE are saying the new model is laid out in SláinteCare and is population based; although as of yet it is extremely unclear what that effectively means.

What we need is a model that will deliver accountability, effective organisational alignment and good governance.

These are some of the fundamental principles of the SláinteCare Report and I support that approach wholeheartedly.

However, the Oireachtas Committee on the Future of Healthcare proposed the geographic alignment of Hospital Groups and Community Health Organisations (CHOs).

Just how is South Tipperary geographically aligned with South Dublin or Wicklow? That is a question I want an answer to from the HSE Chief Executive.

We cannot simply replace one unworkable model of healthcare delivery with another.

We need change that will deliver the greatest possible outcomes for people at a local level where their needs are best understood,” concluded Deputy McGrath.