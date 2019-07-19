Four bedroom house in Abbey Meadows, Clonmel on the market

21 Abbey Meadows, Cahir Road, Clonmel is a four bedroom detached residence with integrated garage, double gated side entrance and extensive private gardens to rear.

This well maintained property comprises of four double bedrooms and the accommodation throughout is very generous, including a reception hall, guest wc, sitting room, dining room, kitchen/dining, utility and fourth bedroom at ground floor.

Three bedrooms at first floor (master ensuite). It also has the benefit of oil fired central heating and PVC double glazing. Great location with immediate access to Poppyfields Retail Park and N24.

AMV €255,000 contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788