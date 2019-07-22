Cashel Mart salutes Patrick Hennessy on securing Bord Bia management programme 

Patrick (Paddy) Hennessy, who comes from a dairy and livestock farming family in Clonoulty has secured a place on a prestigious management programme run by Bord Bia and UCD Michael Smurfit.

Patrick started his career locally, as a sales clerk in Cashel Mart.

Patrick has a degree in agriculture science from UCD, and extensive experience in the agri-food sector, having worked for Dawn Meats in France and Glanbia in both Wexford and Kilkenny.

Patrick will complete a Masters course in retail and foodservice account management while working full time for a major UK retailer. As well as Patrick, three other Tipperary graduates were among 69 graduates to Bord Bia's talent academy: Thomas Gavin, Fintan Ryan, and Dominic Gallagher.

The talent academy features four programmes run in conjunction with UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School and gives students the opportunity to gain professional food and drink industry experience while undertaking a Masters programme with UCD.

Michael Murphy, industry talent director at Bord Bia said: “investing in talent is a key priority for Bord Bia.

The new recruits, who underwent a rigorous selection process, come from a range of academic backgrounds. They can expect a hothouse environment over the next weeks and months; a place where their talent will be nurtured in order to drive the growth of the Irish food and drink industry.”