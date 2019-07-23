Nicole’s Country Childcare in Roscrea is top of the class - inspection

Nicole’s Country Childcare based in Skehana, Roscrea, has received a positive early years education inspection report.

Nicole’s Country Childcare is a private full day, sessional pre-school and after-school setting. It is located on the outskirts of Roscrea in a domestic dwelling.

An inspection was carried out on October 14 last year, and the report was published in June.

All childcare facilities in the State are subject to such inspections.

On the day of the inspection, the owner/ lead practitioner, an assistant practitioner and 20 children were present in the pre-school room.

The key findings of the report are: “The quality of the context to support the children’s learning and development is very good. There is a very warm and caring atmosphere in the setting.

A homely climate has been successfully established. There were friendly interactions between the practitioners, the children and their families during arrival and departure times.

“The practitioners consistently demonstrate respect and positive regard for the children.

“A key person approach which involves each practitioner having responsibility for a dedicated group of children has not yet been established.

