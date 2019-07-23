Cllr Ryan Shiner calls for no restrictions on public attending municipal district meetings

Local Councillor Annemarie Ryan Shiner is calling on Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal Council to suspend the requirement by the public to give ten days’ notice to attend municipal meetings.

Each municipal council adopts their own Standing Orders, and these form the basis for the way municipal meetings are conducted.

Councillor Ryan Shiner is calling on her local council to remove obstacles that she says hinder the public's right to attend council meetings both at municipal and county level: "Our council talks of the need to be open and transparent, but such archaic rules hinder community involvement. This leads people to feel that the council does not want them to be involved in local democracy nor are they ‘working to a shared purpose to deliver prosperity across the county'."

At the next Municipal meeting on July 29 at 11am, Cllr Ryan will be calling on both council officials and local councillors to suspend the standing order that restricts public attendance at municipal meetings.

"These monthly meetings are open to the public to attend. However, in order to do so you must apply ten 10 days in advance.

The council is there to work on your behalf and we are answerable to you, the community. Please come along and see how your council works. Maximum number for attendance is 15."