Tipperary courts: Woman, 24, made her victim take €1,020 from ATMs

A young woman who stole money in Nenagh told one of her victims that she needed the cash for her brother who was dying from cancer, Nenagh Court was told.

Vivian Casey of 14 Crawford Street, Kilrush, County Clare, pleaded to theft at various ATM machines in Nenagh on July 14 and July 15, 2018.

The court heard that Ms Casey, 24, went to the home of her victim at Ballygraigue Court, Nenagh, and said that she had nowhere to stay.

She also told the injured party that her brother was dying from cancer and needed money.

While she was in the injured party’s house she made him go to bank ATMs on six occasions over two days and withdraw a total of €1,020.

The injured party did so because he was in fear of Ms Casey, the court was told.

Ms Casey also pleaded to burglary at a house in Ballygraigue Court on October 12, 2018, when she entered the property and stole €850 from a handbag.

Ms Casey was identified through CCTV operated by the victim’s neighbour.

She called to another house in Ballygraigue Court on October 13, 2018 and again told the injured party she had no place to stay.

The man agreed to put her up for the night, but she stole €50 from his wallet and escaped through the bathroom window, the court heard.

As a result of Ms Casey’s pleas, a two-year jail sentence imposed at Ennis Circuit Court for assault comes into consideration.

Ms Casey has 28 previous convictions.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath adjourned sentencing to October 26 to obtain victim personal statements.