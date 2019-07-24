Tipperary courts: Cyclist knocked from her bike outside Nenagh broke collar bone

A motorist who knocked a cyclist off her bike, causing her to break her collar bone, pleaded at Nenagh Court to careless driving.

Willie O’Reilly of 10 Carrig Rua, Nenagh, said he was blinded by sunlight when the accident happened on the N52 bypass outside Nenagh at 7.45am on June 25, 2018 at Coolaholliga.

The court heard that there were two female cyclists travelling towards the Borrisokane roundabout when Mr O’Reilly’s wing mirror clipped the outside cyclist, causing her to hit the inside cyclist and both fell to the ground.

They were taken to hospital. One suffered a broken collar bone, while the other suffered bruising.

Mr O’Reilly told gardaí in he had been blinded by a “sudden flash of bright light”.

John Spencer, solicitor for Mr O’Reilly, said that his client had been blinded by a beam of sunlight through the trees. Mr Spencer said that Mr O’Reilly did everything he could to comfort both cyclists. Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr O’Reilly €250.