Volunteering Fair in Cahir a great success

Over 40 volunteer-involving organisations came together at Cahir Community Hall to showcase at the Tipperary Volunteering Fair recently. The organisations who attended the event had an opportunity to showcase their work, network with other organisations and meet potential volunteers.

The aim of the day was to promote and celebrate volunteerism in the county and show the community the fantastic work that is being done locally by volunteers.

The event was attended by several local representatives, namely Deputies Mattie Mc Grath and Seamus Healy, Cllr. Michael Fitzgerald, Cathaoirleach of Cahir-Cashel-Tipperary Town Municipal District, Cllr. Garrett Ahearn, Mayor of Clonmel and councillors; Andy Maloney, Marie Murphy and Maírín Mc Grath.

Derek Fanning, manager of the Tipperary Volunteer Centre commented; ‘It’s not often that so many non-profit organisations have a chance to come together locally, so it was a great opportunity to network and learn from each other. It also gave them a chance to tell their stories and let the public see the faces behind the organisations who do so much for the community.’

‘We would like to thank the local representatives who took time from their busy schedules to come along to the Tipperary Volunteering Fair. It shows the esteem in which they hold volunteering by spending time with the people who provide such vital services, often entirely on a voluntary basis” said Derek

Event organiser, Tina Reilly of Tipperary Volunteer Centre, said; ‘there was a real sense of community spirit at the Fair. Throughout much of the day, local musicians from Cahir Men’s Shed entertained the crowd, their efforts created a great atmosphere in the hall. Organisations present each had 2 minutes on the stage to give a brief outline of what they do. It was so interesting to hear the great variety of services and volunteering roles that are available.’

‘Those who were interested in volunteering were able to meet the community groups directly and see how they could get involved. So many organisations depend on volunteers to maintain their services, the benefits of which have such a widespread impact from tackling social isolation to promoting inclusion and well-being.’

‘We would urge those who are interested in volunteering or groups wishing to involve volunteers to get in touch with us in the Tipperary Volunteer Centre and we would be happy to help, our service is free, and we would be delighted to meet for a chat’ said Tina.

The Tipperary Volunteer Centre would like to thank the organisations who came and showcased, members of the public who attended, The Cahir Community Hall Committee, Cahir House Hotel, the TUS team of South Tipperary Development Company and the keynote speakers who made the day such a success.

For more information on how to get more involved in your local community you can contact the Tipperary Volunteer Centre at 062- 64775 or info@volunteertipperary.ie

Pictured below Left to right: Cllr. Andy Maloney, Tina Reilly (Tipperary Volunteer Centre), Dep. Seamus Healy, Cllr. Maírín Mc Grath, Michael Fitzgerald, Cathaoirleach of Cahir-Cashel-Tipperary Town Municipal District, Dep. Mattie McGrath, Derek Fanning and Sara McDonnell (Tipperary Volunteer Centre)