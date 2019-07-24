Co. Tipperary man dropped €700 worth of cocaine when he jumped over wall, court is told 

A 19 year-old Clonmel man dropped €700 worth of cocaine when he jumped over a wall after spotting a garda, Carrick-on-Suir District Court heard last week.

James Hawkins of no fixed abode received a two months jail sentence at the court after he pleaded guilty to possessing the illegal drug for the purpose of selling or supplying it to others at Heywood Road, Clonmel on April 19 last year.

Gda. John Downey outlined that a garda came across Mr Hawkins on the Heywood Road at 6.20pm on this date. The defendant appeared nervous and jumped over a wall dropping €700 worth of cocaine in three bags.

The court heard Mr Hawkins is currently serving a prison sentence in Limerick Prison and is due for release on August 3.

When the sentence was imposed last March, the court had understood he hadn't any more charges pending but it turned out this offence was still to be dealt with.

Judge David Waters asked if there would have been an expectation that the sentence for this drugs offence before Carrick Court would have run in with the sentence handed down in March.

Defence solicitor James Reilly replied "yes" and requested Judge Waters not to extend Mr Hawkins' prison term in view of this.

The solicitor said his client was serving the sentence for quite a number of offences committed over a short period of time.

The offences arose because of his client's drug addiction. This was the first time he has served a prison sentence.

Mr Reilly explained that Mr Hawkins had quite a "chaotic upbringing".

Around the time of these offences, his client was living in fear in Clonmel and moved in with his mother but that lasted only a short time and he ended up homeless.

He was given an opportunity to engage with the Probation Service but due to his situation he wasn't able to maintain the arrangement.

Mr Reilly pointed out his client's sister has agreed to take him in on his release from prison.

After considering all the evidence, Judge Waters imposed a two month prison sentence and backdated its commencement to July 16