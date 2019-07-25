Tipperary economy faces €3m beef aid hit if dairy farmers left out of scheme

The Tipperary economy is facing a hit of over €3m if the county’s dairy farmers who also have cattle are left out of the €100m beef aid package agreed between the Government and the EU.

That’s the view of ICMSA president and Tipperary dairy farmer Pat McCormack.

Mr McCormack said that the overall dairy share of the €100m Brexit Beef Fund should be €33m.

“That is what ICMSA looked for and is still adamant must be paid to dairy farmers who suffered losses on their beef operation,” he said.

He confirmed that ICMSA worked on the basis that approximately 10% of that €33m would have been paid to Tipperary dairy farmers and therefore, in the event of dairy farmers being excluded, as was argued by some organisations, the loss directly to Tipp would be of the order of €3m, which would obviously have been multiplied as it was spent in the local economy.

“I’ve said this many times before, but it bears repeating: the business of Tipperary is farming and food and, within that, the jewel in the crown is our dairy sector,” said Mr McCormack.

He pointed out that Tipperary produced about 15% of all the milk in Ireland and if it was good for dairy farming then it’s good for Tipperary. The opposite of that was equally true: if it’s bad for dairy farmers then it’s bad for Tipperary.

“ICMSA had been adamant from the start and our position has never wavered that all farmers - not factories or feedlots - all farmers who suffered beef losses due to Brexit must be eligible for compensation from the Brexit Beef Fund. The idea that dairy farmers could be excluded because they don’t meet someone else’s ‘pecking order’ of victims is unacceptable, unworkable and downright unfair”, he said.

Meanwhile, North Tipperary IFA chair Imelda Walsh said that what Minister Creed was proposing was a “very unjust system”.